WATCH: GR86 And BRZ Owners Discover Flaw That Causes Catastrophic Engine Failures

The Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ have had their fair share of the limelight as affordable sports cars for the masses, but as much as there has been praise, there has also been negative press after engine failures on track and drawn-out warranty claim conflicts. Now, there's another bit of bad news: a group of owners has discovered a significant drop in oil pressure on these cars during right-hand cornering at track days, which may result in spun bearings and catastrophic engine failure. It is believed that this issue is unrelated to the RTV sealant issueCarBuzz discovered last year, but it is equally concerning as these sports cars are used frequently at track days.







