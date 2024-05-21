WATCH! GRAND THEFT AUTO TOPLESS! Yes, You Read That RIGHT!

Melina Logan, a 27-year-old woman, is accused of stealing a new 2024 Honda Civic during a test drive at a car dealership in Palmetto Bay, Miami. She waited for the salesperson to leave the vehicle before driving off. When confronted by Miami-Dade and Doral officers, Logan allegedly resisted arrest, scratching one officer and pushing another underwater. She was topless when she was eventually pulled from the water. Logan faces multiple charges, including grand theft of a vehicle, battery on a police officer, fleeing and eluding police, leaving the scene of a crash, and resisting an officer.



Our question is THIS...



ALL THAT FOR A FRICKIN' HONDA?!

















NEW: Woman accused of stealing a car during a test drive jumps into a lake to evade police



Melina Logan, 27, is accused of stealing a new 2024 Honda Civic from a car dealership in Palmetto Bay, Miami



She waited for the salesperson to exit the vehicle, then drove off



Officials… pic.twitter.com/9EcJtCEmYR — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 21, 2024



