WATCH! GRIZZLY VIDEO That Is FUR REAL! Bear-ly Believable Rolls-Royce Of Insurance Fraud Attempts?

Agent001 submitted on 11/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:23:29 AM

Views : 476 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

An insurance fraud investigation in Los Angeles uncovered a peculiar scheme where four residents allegedly used a bear costume to stage damages to their luxury vehicles. The suspects claimed that bear attacks led to interior damage in a 2010 Rolls-Royce Ghost, a 2015 Mercedes G63 AMG, and a 2022 Mercedes E350. Videos submitted to insurance companies depicted a supposed bear, but further analysis revealed it was a person in a costume. The California Department of Insurance's investigation, dubbed "Operation Bear Claw," led to their arrests. This creative, albeit fraudulent, approach defrauded insurance companies of over $140,000. The case highlights the lengths to which fraudsters might go to deceive insurers.

Looks like the FUR-ocious scammer wil be put back in their cages.







WATCH! GRIZZLY VIDEO That Is FUR REAL! Bear-ly Believable Rolls-Royce Of Insurance Fraud Attempts?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)