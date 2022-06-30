WATCH! GUESS HOW FAST An Unlocked Tesla Model S Plaid Did On The Dash?

Agent001 submitted on 6/30/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:20:59 PM

Views : 380 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Maybe in the future your own Tesla will transport you to Mars at these speeds!







WATCH! GUESS HOW FAST An Unlocked Tesla Model S Plaid Did On The Dash?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)