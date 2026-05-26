WATCH: Gas Monkey Garage Continues The Abominations With A 6 Wheeled Ferrari Testarossa

Some cars age into icons, and some get a third axle bolted on by a Texas TV shop. More than 18 months after the first photo of an otherworldly, six-wheeled Ferrari Testarossa surfaced online, Gas Monkey Garage (GMG) has finally unveiled the finished build. They’re calling it the Ferrari F6, and Maranello is almost certainly not sending a thank-you card. The path to the reveal was really messy. To make a long story short, Gas Monkey Garage was initially working alongside Danton Art Kustins and Frechy Export LLC to build the Testarossa 6×6, but that relationship fell apart, leaving GMG, founder Richard Rawlings, and partner John Clay Wolfe of ‘GIVE ME THE VIN’ to finish the job on their own. It took a while, but the car is now complete.













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