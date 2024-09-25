WATCH: Gas Monkey Garage Goes Ape With Six Wheel Ferrari Testarosa

Ferrari isn’t exactly known for its tolerance of customers messing with its cars, and modifications to its classics really grind their gears. We suspect at least one manager or executive will throw a fit after they watch a brief clip circulating on social media that shows a Testarossa with six wheels and three axles. We can almost hear the cease-and-desist letter being drafted. The following Testarossa was spotted on the back of a flatbed in Dallas, Texas, by Hvber.Media and is believed to be owned by Richard Rawlings, best known as the man behind Gas Monkey Garage. Last year, Rawlings purchased five Testarossas that were used during the filming of Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg. One of these cars has also been chopped up, painted white, and converted into a speedster, and it appears Rawlings is back at it with his latest creation.



