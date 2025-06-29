WATCH! General Lee Soars Over Somerset: A Star-Spangled Tribute to American TV Glory

Agent001 submitted on 6/29/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:13:19 PM

Views : 532 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Thousands filled Somerset, Kentucky's streets for a historic spectacle: a replica of the iconic "General Lee" from The Dukes of Hazzard soaring over Fountain Square. The vibrant orange 1969 Dodge Charger, a symbol of rebellion, flew through the air, thrilling the crowd just like Bo and Luke Duke’s high-flying escapes in the 1980s series. Executed with precision, the stunt was more than nostalgia—it was a dream realized. Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd shared that jumping the General Lee over the fountain was a long-standing team joke. For the show’s 25th anniversary, months of planning turned that vision into reality.








WATCH! General Lee Soars Over Somerset: A Star-Spangled Tribute to American TV Glory

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)