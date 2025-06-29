WATCH! General Lee Soars Over Somerset: A Star-Spangled Tribute to American TV Glory

Thousands filled Somerset, Kentucky's streets for a historic spectacle: a replica of the iconic "General Lee" from The Dukes of Hazzard soaring over Fountain Square. The vibrant orange 1969 Dodge Charger, a symbol of rebellion, flew through the air, thrilling the crowd just like Bo and Luke Duke’s high-flying escapes in the 1980s series. Executed with precision, the stunt was more than nostalgia—it was a dream realized. Somernites Cruise Executive Director Keith Floyd shared that jumping the General Lee over the fountain was a long-standing team joke. For the show’s 25th anniversary, months of planning turned that vision into reality.











??#BREAKING: Watch thousands of people gather around as A replica of the General Lee jumped over a fountain



??#Somerset | #Kentucky



Watch as thousands packed the streets of Somerset, Kentucky, for a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle an epic tribute to television history as a… pic.twitter.com/PzjuLJ4j5A — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 29, 2025



