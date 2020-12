Tuesday, December 8 is going to be a busy day for new vehicles in the automotive world. Three SUV debuts are taking place that day, though ironically, we've actually already seen all of them. We already reported on the redesigned Acura MDX debut, and Nissan revealed the facelifted 2021 Kicks will debut that day as well. Now, Genesis is also confirmed for the December 8 party with an official unveiling of its all-new GV70.









