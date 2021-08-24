WATCH: Genesis GV60 In Black - Does This Look Like A Winner To You?

Just a few days after Genesis officially previewed the all-electric GV60, a prototype has been spied on public roads in Europe as well as in a parking lot in its home country of South Korea.

The GV60 first showcased by Genesis was clad in a bright shade of yellow reminiscent of a tennis ball. Obviously, it wasn’t to everyone’s taste. By comparison, the GV60 featured here is finished in a more simple and serious shade of black and looks far less radical, although that’s no bad thing as it still looks very fitting of the Genesis badge.

