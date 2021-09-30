WATCH: Genesis GV60 - Is It Becoming A Fashion Leader In The Luxury Market?

While its E-GMP platform-mates the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 were dealt mostly universal praise for their unique styling, upon its initial reveal over the summer, the Genesis GV60 was met with much more divisive opinions -- certainly not helped by the lime green over blue color scheme. I like a funky design, though, and after getting to spend an hour with a US-spec GV60 in a studio space earlier this month, it's my favorite of the South Korean trio. Like the Ioniq 5, the GV60's styling belies its true size.



The @GenesisUSA GV60's Crystal Sphere shifter is one of the coolest things I've ever seen in a car. Check out my full in-person impressions of this fab new EV here: https://t.co/Hkn75txDPJ pic.twitter.com/d9sQowyjFZ — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) September 30, 2021



