WATCH: Genesis GV60 Magma Targets BMW Performance Levels

Hyundai-owned Genesis unveiled the GV60 Magma as a concept, while the production version will spearhead the Korean luxury brand's performance sub-brand. There are a lot of brands, but the aim appears to be to put the Magma brand on the same par as AMG, BMW M, and Audi Sport. However, CarSpyMedia spotted and filmed the camouflaged Genesis GV60 Magma, along with the upcoming Ioniq 6 N, seemingly out winter testing with a Porsche Taycan. This is fueling speculation that Genesis is benchmarking one of the Taycan models for performance. Which Taycan model is hard to tell from the video.







Read Article