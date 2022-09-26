WATCH: Genesis GV60 Takes On Model Y Performance, Mach-E GT, BMW iX And A C7 Chevrolet Corvette On The Strip

The Genesis GV60 Performance is the brand’s attempt to go toe to toe with the best all-electric crossovers in the business. It’s a direct rival to the Tesla Model Y Performance and the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and in this drag race it takes on both. It even throws down with a BMW iX and a C7 Chevrolet Corvette. The GV60 Performance develops 483 hp (360 kW) and starts at a shade below $60,000. It’ll do 0-60 in just 3.8 seconds and a quarter mile in 12.3 seconds. Of course, the only way to find out if it’s quick enough to beat its competitors is to line them up and let them run.

