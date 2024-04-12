WATCH: Genesis Goes Racing With GMR-001 Hypercar In Endurance Series

Genesis is going racing, and it is doing it with one heck of a car. The team has a name, Genesis Magma Racing, and it has its first racing car, the GMR-001 Hypercar. The stylish machine will lead the Genesis charge into endurance racing with entries in both the World Endurance Championship and IMSA series. The Korean luxury car company will be looking to cement itself in the minds of buyers, hoping to win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's ambitious, but if Genesis can pull it off, the sky would be the limit. A production roadgoing hypercar? Maybe someday; it'd make a finer range-topper than a G90.











