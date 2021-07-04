WATCH: Genesis Launches In China With A Spectacular Aerial Display

A brand launching in a new country is a big deal, and there's usually a large amount of fanfare surrounding such an event. But when you're a luxury marque looking to break into the largest car market on the planet, you need to step your game up even more.

Lately, the trend for big announcements has gravitated towards spectacular light shows. Kia created a stunning fireworks display to reveal its new logo while Porsche used the backdrop of the world's tallest building to promote the Taycan. Genesis decided to do something similar for its Chinese debut, and the result is the spectacular video below.

