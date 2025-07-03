WATCH: Georgia Lawmakers Claim School Zone Cameras Do Nothing For Safety But Do Rake In $200,000 Annually

Georgia lawmakers seem to have a bit of a short memory, as they now want to kill off speed cameras in school zones, less than a decade after they first authorized them. Back in 2018, the state gave the green light for these cameras, but only in school zones, for reasons that probably seemed reasonable at the time. Now? The same lawmakers are ready to backpedal. And while the bill has its detractors, it’s already breezed through the House. Speed cameras are a sticky topic pretty much everywhere. In Georgia, complaints are reportedly flooding in over incorrectly issued tickets. Citizens claim that the cameras are citing them for driving over the speed limit even when school isn’t in session.













