Police in Georgia have shared a shocking dashcam video online that shows the moment an officer performed a PIT maneuver on a Jeep Grand Cherokee at high speed, sending the SUV flying into the air and killing the two occupants.

Local authorities started to chase the Grand Cherokee just before 1 a.m. on the morning of September 30, 2022, noting that it was traveling at a high rate of speed and had changed lanes without using the turn signal.