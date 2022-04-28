WATCH: German Authorities Drop Speeding Charges For Bugatti Chiron Owner's 257MPH Speed Run

With a claimed top speed of 261 mph, there are very few places in the world where a Bugatti Chiron can stretch its legs. Thankfully - for those in Europe, at least - there are sections of Germany's Autobahn with no speed limits, meaning you can legally exploit the performance of your cars with zero consequences - provided you drive responsibly, of course. Keen to max out his Chiron, a Czech millionaire named Radim Passer took to the famed highway and reached an incredible 257 mph on public roads. While gearheads celebrated this feat, German authorities were very much displeased. In February, law enforcement officials handed a docket over to prosecutors; Passer's joyride was set to turn into a nightmare, with the millionaire facing up to two years in jail.







Read Article