It took Genesis a little while to launch its first SUV but finally, the GV80 has landed in the United States. Has it been worth the wait?

As mentioned in this review from Doug DeMuro, Genesis launched with the G70, G80, and G90. While all three are good cars, they are sedans and we all know what has happened with sedan sales in recent years. With that in mind, the GV80 will likely prove to be the automaker’s most popular and important model.