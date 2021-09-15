WATCH: Go Behind The Scenes Of James Bond's No Time To Die Movie Set

James Bond’s No Time To Die will hit U.S. cinemas on October 8 and in the lead-up to the film’s release, Land Rover has offered a behind-the-scenes look at the Range Rover Sport SVR models used throughout.

Featured in No Time To Die are a pair of Range Rover SVR models finished in Eiger Grey with 22-inch Narvik Black alloy wheels and the optional Carbon Park. They have also been equipped with the SUV’s available body-colored carbon fiber hood and were chosen as the perfect chase vehicles for an off-road sequence.



