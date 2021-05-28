WATCH: Golf R Vs BMW M4 Competition - It May Be WAY Closer Than You Think

The new Golf R is more powerful than before, but not by that much. The European model is rated at 320 PS or 316 horsepower, but dyno tests on the very hatchback in this video have shown that it produces 340 PS or 335 hp. That is the same as the official rating for the 2020 Supra (that's underrated too). It's also received a new exhaust, which could add even more power.



On the other hand, the new Golf is noticeably more expensive and heavy. But in this matchup, David brought an unfair advantage, a cheat if you like, against Goliath. We're talking about the AWD system, which gives it a fantastic launch. Meanwhile, the M4 doesn't come with xDrive, though this feature is finally becoming available.









Read Article