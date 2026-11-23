Waymo recalled its robotaxis again on Friday, citing issues with navigating closed freeway lanes and handling manually controlled intersections. For anyone who has been following Waymo closely, this shouldn't be that surprising.

The company's robotaxis were banned from California freeways earlier this month after a few high-profile incidents. Waymo took the voluntary step of suspending interstate operation nationwide on Wednesday, meaning the entire fleet is now back to running primarily on local roads and minor state highways.











