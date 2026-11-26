Today, on Thanksgiving Day 2026, as families across the country sat down to turkey and football, Ford Racing delivered a gift that set the motorsport world buzzing. During the Detroit Lions–Chicago Bears game at Ford Field, the company unveiled the all-new Ford GT41 Hypercar—its weapon for a full assault on the FIA World Endurance Championship and the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.



The message from Ford Racing captured the moment perfectly: “Far from home. Never alone. America’s Race Team takes on Le Mans next year with the whole country riding with us all 24 hours. #GoLikeHell.”

This is more than a comeback. It is a deliberate return to the place where Ford wrote one of motorsport’s greatest chapters. Between 1966 and 1969 the GT40 claimed four consecutive overall victories at Le Mans, including the famous 1-2-3 sweep that still defines the brand’s racing soul. Sixty years later, the GT41 picks up that torch. Named for its 41-inch height to the air intake, it pairs a Dearborn-developed, naturally aspirated 5.4-liter Coyote-based V-8 with the LMDh hybrid system on an Oreca chassis. Ford Racing is running the program entirely in-house—an audacious choice that puts the company’s own engineers, designers, and passion at the center of the fight.



An elite international lineup will drive the two-car effort: Logan Sargeant, Matt Campbell, Tom Blomqvist, Mike Rockenfeller, Sebastian Priaulx, and Nick Yelloly, with Tom Dillmann as reserve. These drivers bring championship-winning experience from IMSA, Le Mans class victories, and Formula 1 development work. Their shared goal is clear—outright victory against Ferrari, Cadillac, Toyota, BMW, Aston Martin, McLaren, Genesis, and the rest of the Hypercar field.



From the blue-on-blue camouflage revealed on Thanksgiving (with subtle American flag, bald eagle, and Spirit of Detroit details woven into the design) to the final racing livery still to come, every element reinforces the identity of America’s Race Team. When the GT41 leaves American soil for the nine-round WEC calendar—starting in Qatar in March and culminating in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in June—it will not go alone. The entire country rides with it, lap after lap, through the night, across 24 hours of pure endurance.



To every Auto Spies reader: we hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving and a great kickoff to the holiday season. As the lights of the holidays brighten these long nights, Ford is preparing to light up the Circuit de la Sarthe once more. America’s Race Team is far from home, but never alone. Go like hell. We’re riding with you.









Far from home. Never alone. America’s Race Team takes on Le Mans next year with the whole country riding with us all 24 hours. #GoLikeHell https://t.co/Un0e5UEPyd — Ford Racing (@FordRacing) November 26, 2026



