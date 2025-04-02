WATCH: Green Vigilantes Puncture 296 Semi Truck Tires In Slashing Spree

In what’s become a slasher horror for truckers, an assailant and/or copycats have been visiting truck stops and puncturing tires in an apparent act of random big rig violence. Although more than 1,000 tires are estimated to have been destroyed since the spree began almost two years ago, the long-hauler hater has yet to be caught. Since June 2023, the “Ice Pick Bandit” has been targeting semi trucks across Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas that have idled for the night. The first known spree was documented in Florida when at least six incidents spanning several interstates were reported to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to WCJB, the law enforcement agency believes the suspect is a disgruntled former trucker. Otherwise, there was no definitive motive then, and there isn’t one now. The fact is that semi-truck tires are expensive, and this guy’s been caught on camera but has yet to be identified.













