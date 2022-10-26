WATCH: Gymkhana Goes All Electric In The City Of Lights

People are still skeptical about the electrification of the automotive industry. We're still facing infrastructure concerns, range anxiety, and waste management issues, but companies are investing billions of dollars to solve all of those problems. Today we've got battery-powered cars, motorcycles, and even PWCs to work with, and it seems that every year there's at least one breakthrough at one level or another.



Ken Block started his rallying career back in 2005, driving a Subaru Impreza WRX STI. He finished second overall in the Rally America series in both 2006 and 2008 but never got to win a title there. But you could say that he made a breakthrough in November of 2008 when he launched the "Gymkhana Practice" video on YouTube.





