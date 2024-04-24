WATCH: H1000 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing "Destroyer" Not Only Shreds Tires But Leaves Nothing In Your Wallet Too

At least this particular H1000 Caddy CT5-V Blackwing built by Hennessey, seen in the video embedded below, is called by the team a 'destroyer of tires.' Others could destroy many other things – the owner's wallet, the family piggybank due to incessant gas thirst, or some Ford, GM, and Mopar foes at the local quarter-mile dragstrip. As always, Hennessey Performance Engineering only deals with the finest American stuff across the automotive market. They dabble with just about anything, actually – from Last Stand Mammoth 1000 Ram 1500 TRX special editions of mighty pickup trucks to elegant yet quick H850 Cadillac Escalade full-size SUVs and from defunct Exorcist Final Edition Chevy Camaro ZL1s to an entire host of Ford VelociRaptors. There is also quite ample space for anything in between (and above – like the Venom F5). Hence, their pleasure of doing business with the supercharged Corvette Stingray that's more powerful than both the E-Ray and Z06 or the 500-hp Ford Bronco Raptor 'VelociRaptor,' among many others. However, one of their best ideas to date was to take the seemingly discreet Cadillac CT5 for an H1000 ride.









