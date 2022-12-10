WATCH: HBO Issues First Jesse Combs "The Fastest Woman On Earth" Documentary Trailer

Jessi Combs passed away in August 2019 after a tragic accident in the Alvord Desert during a land speed record attempt. Now officially titled the fastest woman on four wheels by the Guinness World Records, her story will be immortalized on a new movie from HBO and the network has released the first trailer of that new movie. Fastest Woman On Earth will stream on October 20 on HBO Max. The documentary follows Combs’ seven-year quest to break the land speed racing records and the trailer shows archive footage from some of her attempts. There are interviews with her family and people from her team, as well as inspirational and motivational words from Combs herself.







