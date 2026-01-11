WATCH! HEY, HEY, WHAT'S THAT SOUND? SPIED! Audi F1!

The Audi F1 Team — formerly Sauber, now a full factory outfit — conducted a historic filming day, putting their new R26 challenger through its paces. Drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto each took the wheel for a limited running session of up to 200 km, marking the first on-track miles for any car built to the revolutionary 2026 regulations.



This milestone shakedown focused primarily on system checks and familiarizing the squad with Audi's brand-new power unit — the manufacturer's first-ever F1 engine. The 2026 rules usher in a dramatic shift: a near 50/50 split between the internal combustion engine and electric motor, sustainable fuels, active aerodynamics replacing DRS, shorter wheelbases, narrower chassis, and lighter overall designs for more agile, nimble racing.



Spy footage and team-released clips quickly spread across social media, offering fans an exciting first glimpse of the future. The car displayed key visual cues like a slightly raised nose, in-washing front wing elements, and a push-rod front suspension — early indicators of how teams are adapting to the new aero and ride-height demands.



Audi described the day as a "successful" step forward, building confidence ahead of the car's official unveiling in Berlin on January 20. The team will return to Barcelona for a private pre-season test from January 26-30, alongside the other 10 squads, before heading to Bahrain for official sessions in February.



As the first manufacturer to run a full 2026-spec machine, Audi has set the tone for what promises to be one of F1's most transformative seasons yet — blending cutting-edge sustainability with renewed excitement on track.



What do you make of the sound???



Discuss....





Close-up footage of the Audi F1 test in Barcelona. Wait for it until the end ??°

Sure, we all miss the V10s… but this actually sounds pretty good for a 1.6L turbo hybrid running 50/50 PU split.pic.twitter.com/4OezRQafF9 — MV33Racing?? (@MV33Racing) January 9, 2026



