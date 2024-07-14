WATCH! HIT AND RUN! Help Identify This Driver Who SMASHED A Tesla With Their Jeep Rubicon.

A Las Vegas couple is seeking assistance in locating the driver of a white Jeep Rubicon that collided head-on with their Tesla at the intersection of Lee Canyon Road and Deer Creek Road on Mount Charleston on July 7. The incident was captured by their dash cam, which recorded the moment of impact and the aftermath. The couple has shared the footage in hopes of identifying the driver of the Jeep, who fled the scene after the accident.



The collision resulted in significant damage to the Tesla, with estimated repair costs ranging from $15,000 to $20,000. Despite the severity of the accident, the couple is grateful that no one was seriously injured. They are now appealing to the public for help in identifying the driver of the white Jeep Rubicon.



If you have any information regarding this incident or recognize the vehicle in question, please contact the couple or the local authorities. Your assistance could be crucial in resolving this matter and ensuring that the responsible party is held accountable for their actions.











Their dash camera recorded the impact and aftermath.




