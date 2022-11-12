WATCH! HOLLYWOOD SWINGIN'! Mercedes Vision AVTR SPIED During Movie Filming On The Streets!

Agent001 submitted on 12/11/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:28:00 PM
This thing has some major bling...First, some static shots of it in Hollywood and the second video of it in action in Las VegasMercedes Vision AVTR in Hollywood. #Mercedes #MercedesAVTR #AVTR pic.twitter.com/zENDbGSdTi— A (@lllIlIllIllIllI) December 11, 2022 The Mercedes-Benz AVTR (advance vision transportation) is electric and can drive forwards and sideways. The vehicles has clear doors and is a rolling light show with displays that spread out beyond the dash [read more: https://t.co/UMWM4C0IqN] pic.twitter.com/1xvAuPxS4F— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 18, 2021
