WATCH: HOLY SHEETZ! BIDEN Tries To Pull A TRUMP At Pennsylvania Gas Station Thinking Crowds Would Be THRILLED To See Him And It Goes HORRIBLY WRONG.

During his visit to Pennsylvania, President Biden attempted to emulate former President Trump's successful campaign strategy by stopping at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh. However, the move didn't garner the anticipated response. Instead of an enthusiastic crowd, Biden was met with little fanfare, with customers sitting at the counter while the president conducted his photo-op with the employees before making his exit. This scene contrasts sharply with Trump's energetic campaign stops, highlighting a significant difference in the public's reception of the two presidents.



The event, which took place on today, was intended to echo Trump's popular Pennsylvania gas station visit. However, it failed to capture the same level of public interest. Despite Biden's efforts to connect with the public in a similar manner to his predecessor, the visit was met with minimal attention. This incident has sparked discussion and comparison between the two presidents' public engagement strategies and the public's response to them.









Biden copying Trump by going and visiting a gas station is BEYOND pathetic ??



It hurts to watch. Literally nobody cares. pic.twitter.com/6XJjS8AxXr — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 18, 2024



