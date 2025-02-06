WATCH! HOW Did We NOT KNOW How Cops Are 'NETTING' Criminals These Days?

A revolutionary device transforming how law enforcement ends high-speed car chases, prioritizing safety for officers, suspects, and the public. Invented by Leonard Stock in 2016, this Arizona-made tool has been adopted by agencies nationwide, with nearly 1,000 units installed by 2023, and has successfully stopped over 600 pursuits since 2018. Its ability to bring chases to a controlled, non-violent conclusion makes it a game-changer compared to traditional methods like the PIT maneuver, which risks collisions and spinouts.



The Grappler is mounted on the front bumper of a police vehicle, often a heavy SUV or truck like a Chevy Tahoe, resembling a bull bar for discreet use, even on unmarked units. At the press of a button, it deploys a heavy-duty nylon net with a 20,000-pound test strength, designed to ensnare the rear tire of a fleeing vehicle. The net wraps around the tire and axle, locking the wheel and halting the vehicle within seconds. The officer can maintain a tether to control the stop or release it to keep a safe distance, avoiding direct confrontation. This method minimizes the risk of crashes, as seen in a 2022 Phoenix chase where a suspect’s Ford Fusion was safely stopped after evading police.



The devices effectiveness lies in its simplicity and precision, requiring only a 5-mph closing speed and 7 inches of ground clearance to engage. While it may damage the suspect’s vehicle, the cost is negligible compared to the potential harm of prolonged chases. At $5,000 to install and $400 per net replacement, the Grappler is a cost-effective tool for agencies like Arizona DPS, reducing public safety risks and setting a new standard for pursuit de-escalation.



Reminds us of the wild west when the sheriff would lasso the crooks on horseback.













The ‘Grappler Police Bumper’ playing a major role in bringing this chase to an end.. ??pic.twitter.com/z8y9fkjsgY — Interesting things (@awkwardgoogle) June 2, 2025



