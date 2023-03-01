WATCH! HOW? Tesla Falls OFF 250ft CLIFF And The Occupants SURVIVE?

How does one survive a 250ft drop off a cliff like this?

A Tesla with four occupants plunged over a cliff Monday on Highway 1 at Devils Slide in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

At about 10:50 a.m. PST, authorities received reports of a Tesla that went off the roadway and down a cliff on southbound Highway 1 south of the Tom Lantos Tunnel, officials said.

Two adults and two juveniles were inside the vehicle when it plunged down a cliff at a distance estimated to be 250 feet, a Cal Fire official said.





