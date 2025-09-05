WATCH: Hackers Discover SEVERE Vulnerability With Nissan Leaf - Can Take Over Steering From The Internet

Hacking cars is hardly a new phenomenon these days, but the level of control that can be obtained via computer can still be frightening. The latest example: a group of researchers have recently shown off a fairly extensive hack on a 2020 Nissan Leaf that allowed remote access to all sorts of systems and controls, including the vehicle's steering.

 
PCAutomotive, a penetration testing and threat intelligence services company, detailed its hack at Black Hat Asia 2025, a cybersecurity event held in April. The group used a vulnerability found in the Bluetooth connectivity function of the infotainment system to gain access to the car’s internal network. Once there, they were able to exploit the system further to gain access via a cellular signal. This meant the hackers could send commands to the Leaf from wherever they happened to be in the world over the internet.



 


