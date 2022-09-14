WATCH: Hackers Find ANOTHER Tesla Vulnerabilty

According to IOActive, the relay attack needs two attackers. One uses the Proxmark device at the vehicle’s NFC reader. The other uses any NFC-capable device close to a Tesla owner’s NFC card or smartphone. The team is then able to use Bluetooth to communicate between the devices and replicate the key to one of the thieve’s smartphones. This new demonstration comes a few days after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently released an update to its 2016 edition of its Cybersecurity Best Practices for the Safety of Modern Vehicles. Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Administrator emphasized the need for cybersecurity to be a top priority for every automaker, developer, and operator.







