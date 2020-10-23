WATCH: Hair Raising Video Captures Jeep Tumbling Down Steep Mountain Side

Black Bear Pass near Telluride, Colorado, is deceptively dangerous. The one-way road snakes up the mountain to 12,840 feet, passing picturesque Bridal Veil Falls before continuing into Telluride. It's deceptive because it doesn't necessarily involve extreme rock climbing. Its narrow path, tight switchbacks, and shifting landscape are a technical challenge, and as this dramatic video shows, things can go wrong in a hurry.

Before going further, know that the two humans and two dogs on-board survived this incident. The dogs were fine and the driver had just minor injuries, however, a 23-year-old female passenger suffered severe injuries including spinal cord damage.