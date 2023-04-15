WATCH! Hartford Homeowner ATTACKED In His Driveway Trying To Ward Off CARJACKERS!

A man got hurt while confronting a group of men who were attempting to break into and carjack his car parked outside his residence. The police shared a footage of the incident the following day. As per the authorities, they were informed of a robbery at Valley View Drive around 7:02 pm on Monday. The victim, who owned the property, confronted one of the suspects who was inside his car, leading to a scuffle. While they were fighting, three more suspects arrived and joined in assaulting the victim. Later, the four suspects fled the scene in a dark blue or black four-door Mercedes sedan.



Where's Charles Bronson when we need him?











