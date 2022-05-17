WATCH: Has Audi Created The Best Looking EV On The Planet?

In mid-March, Audi unveiled the stunning A6 e-tron Concept and A6 e-tron Avant Concept and, as this walkaround video from Autotrader from shows, the latter could be one of the best-looking EVs in the market.

Audi has confirmed that the A6 e-tron Avant Concept will spawn a production model to hit the market in 2024. It could serve as the perfect all-electric alternative to the iconic RS6 Avant and would provide a welcome relief from all of the SUVs and sedans that have started to dominate the electric vehicle market.