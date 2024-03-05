WATCH: Have The Chinese Already One Upped The Cybertruck?

The Beijing Motor Show this year was pretty interesting in terms of surprises, almost like the other more popular European and American auto shows used to be back in the (good ol') days. As usual, concept cars were the salt and pepper. But I think this Italdesign Quintessenza was a little more than that, and it's really a pity it didn't catch the attention it deserved. The Beijing Motor Show was paused for six years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the Auto China 2024 had to go full steam in a country pushing the limits of electromobility. Many of the 200 or so domestic car manufacturers were present, as well as most of the very popular global players that used to steal the automotive shows when ICE was the undisputable king. However, as China is the locomotive of the global electric cars market, this show emphasized EVs, mostly as crossovers and SUVs. There were also plenty of concept cars, and some of them were really out-of-this-world.









