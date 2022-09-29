WATCH: Have You Been Pronouncing German Automakers Names All Wrong?

American exceptionalism seems to be alive and well, at least when it comes to wildly mispronouncing German names. Seriously, we almost universally screw them up, and if you’ve ever had to pronounce one of these in front of an actual German, the self-doubt that occurs is almost unreal. You can just feel their quietly judgy Teutonic glare boring through you.

Luckily for all of us, there’s a very nice young woman on YouTube named Felicia, and she is an actual German from Munich who now inexplicably lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

 
 
 


