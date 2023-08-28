WATCH! Have You Ever Seen A Tesla Model Y TOTALED By HAIL? Take A Look And Check This Off Your Bucket List

Agent001 submitted on 8/28/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:33:18 PM
What's weirder? A Tesla Model Y getting totaled by hail finding out for the first time Switzerland gets badass hailstorms like Texas??? Viewer discretion advised ?? Tesla Model Y totalled by a hail storm in Switzerland ???? this past weekend ?? pic.twitter.com/3nS3sbolJb— Drive Tesla ???? (@DriveTeslaca) August 28, 2023
