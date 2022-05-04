WATCH: Hear The 1700HP Koenigsegg Gemera Hypercar's Throaty 3 Cylinder In Official Video

The first fully working Koenigsegg Gemera prototype has been shown off in an official video, in which we get to briefly hear its powerful inline-three engine under load. It’s currently revving up to about 4,500rpm, and will eventually reach its redline of 8,500rpm as testing progresses. As noted by CEO Christian von Koenigsegg, the Gemera’s more practical layout compared to other Koenigsegg vehicles means it’s possible to carry a test driver and three engineers during development.

The Gemera is a four-seat, plug-in hybrid hypercar that can cover the 0-62mph sprint in just 1.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 248mph. Production will be limited to just 300 units.







Read Article