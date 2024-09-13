WATCH: Hear The 2026 Corvette Zora Hybrid Punish Nurburgring

Do you remember the spy shots of the Chevrolet Corvette Zora prototype from a few days ago? Well, we now have the video to accompany them. At nearly three minutes long, it’s an exciting clip that shows the upcoming model feasting on apexes at the infamous Nurburgring in Germany.

Set to sit at the top of the C8 Corvette family, the Zora will dwarf the recently unveiled ZR1 in terms of power and performance. This model is the long-overdue range-topping variant that has been rumored for years, and it's finally happening.

We hear that the 2025 (or is that 2026?) C8 Chevrolet Corvette Zora will utilize the same engine as the ZR1, namely a twin-turbocharged 5.5L V8, as well as the electric motor that drives the E-Ray's front wheels and the same battery pack, presumably.











