WATCH: Hear The Glory Of Lexus New Twin Turbo V8 Race Car On The Track

Toyota has been working on its next-generation GT3 car for quite some time now. The racer, currently known as the GR GT3, will likely be badged as a Lexus and takes heavy inspiration from the GR GT3 Concept unveiled at the start of 2022. It is almost identical in shape and size to that concept and, in news that’ll excite enthusiasts, it will spawn a road-going production model. This prototype looks like one spotted testing at Fuji Speedway twelve months ago. It’s bathed in camouflage but there’s no hiding the massive front grille, the huge front splitter, and the long hood. Other key aero elements visible include a gaping-wide rear diffuser and a rear wing with swan-neck uprights. Like the concept, the prototype also has side-existing exhausts. That brings us to the engine.











