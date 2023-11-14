WATCH: Hello State Farm? You Aren't Going To Believe This

A small private plane collided with a Hyundai in McKinney, Texas. As strange as it may sound, it is real. The plane was attempting an emergency landing but missed the runway due to a technical problem and slammed into the car.



The driver of the silver Hyundai Sonata was minding his own business driving on the road near Aero County Airport. A prop plane missed the runway during a landing maneuver, went through the fence, which can't even slow it down, and straight into the car.



The video caught by Jack Schneider, who works nearby, shows the airplane overshooting the runway at high speed. After it hits the Hyundai, two other vehicles stop behind, avoiding a multiple-car collision.









