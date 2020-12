The Hennessey Venom F5, a little more than three years after its introduction, is nearly ready for the world. Deliveries of the super-exclusive hypercar – Hennessey will build just 24 examples – will begin next year after the company puts the car through a final shakedown to fine-tune the high-powered machine. Hennessey claims the F5 will be capable of reaching a top speed of 311 miles per hour (500 kilometers per hour).









