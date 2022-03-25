WATCH: Hennessey Venom F5 Edges Closer To The 300 MPH Mark

The potent Hennessey Venom F5 has been driven to 271.6 mph (437 km/h) during a recent round of testing at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Ground in Florida.

The Texas tuner and car manufacturer has been putting the final touches to the Venom F5 in recent months and in February, headed to the Florida runway where NASA used to land the space shuttle. It was primarily there to finish calibrations of the suspension, brakes, and aerodynamics when it decided to push the hypercar and managed to hit 271.6 mph (437 km/h).



