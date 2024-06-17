WATCH: Hennessey's 500-hp Ford Bronco Raptor Blazes Through The Dunes

The Bronco Raptor is Ford's most powerful application of the 3.0-liter EcoBoost, a twin-turbocharged V6 that launched in 2016 for the 2017 model year. In the Braptor, it belts out a very respectable 418 ponies and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque at 2,750 revolutions per minute.



This low-end grunt is more than enough to get its 37-inch tires spinning on every terrain imaginable, but certain people want a bit more from 3.0 liters of displacement. Enter Hennessey Performance Engineering's VelociRaptor 500 package, which – as implied – raises peak output to 500 horses.

Pictured in the clip below doing its thing in a desert wonderland that can also be described as being the perfect playground for an off-road enthusiast, the VelociRaptor 500 feels at home bashing California's Imperial Sand Dunes. Rated at 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) at 3,900 revolutions per minute, this fellow also rides on 37-inch rubber.













