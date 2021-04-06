WATCH: Here Is Why You Never Buy A USED Mercedes SLR McLaren

As with moth supercars from the 2000s, depreciation has hit the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren quite hard. Paris Hilton paid the princely sum of $463,000 for her shiny new 2006 SLR, and the very same car was bought recently at an online auction for "only" $180,000. Doing the math, it means the modern-day 300SL Gullwing has lost roughly $18,000 in value each year. Looking at the other side of the coin, maintaining the SLR in tip-top shape can quickly turn out to be a financial disaster. The owner of this gray example learned that lesson the hard way after sending the car to a certified Mercedes repair shop for a simple oil change, only to learn the supercharged V8 machine is in need of some serious TLC.







