WATCH: Heroic GT Car Driver Abandons Race To Save Competitor From Fiery Crash

Racing is one of the most expensive sports on the globe. From the cars to the insurance, to the cash poured into drivers and tech, it’s the antithesis of affordable. Understandably, then, performing well in a race is of utmost importance. Sometimes, though, there are moments when the race itself becomes absolutely irrelevant. Loek Hartog encountered one of them during a China GT race in Shanghai when he saw a rival’s Ferrari engulfed in flames ahead of him. Rather than simply driving past the wreck, Hartog stopped his Porsche, jumped out, and ran toward the fire. What followed may have saved Ollie Millroy’s life.

Professional racing driver Ollie Millroy thanks competitor Loek Hartog for saving his life after getting into a fiery crash over the weekend in China.



Millroy says he'd be dead if Hartog hadn't jumped out of his car to pull him out of his burning car.



"I am still alive tonight,… pic.twitter.com/eKXKYo4u2P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 7, 2026







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