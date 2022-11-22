WATCH: History Lesson - BMW Created The First Modern Era EV, With The Italian Job MINIs

Remember The Italian Job (2003), the gold heist-centered movie starring Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron, Jason Statham, and the antagonistic Edward Norton. And a trio of MINI Coopers. The film made a superstar out of the then-newly BMW-acquired iconic British car.



The synopsis sees the three MINIs playing a lead role in the movie, getting the actors in, around, and out of seemingly impossible places and situations—all the while carrying some 1,800 lbs. (830 kg) of 24-karat gold bullion each. (We’re not questioning physics or the cargo capacity of the MINI, but that’s pure Hollywood fantasy. However, we’re not film critics, and the article is about other particular traits of the four-wheeled actors).





Read Article